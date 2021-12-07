ASHLAND
The Singing Kernels will present "Smile," featuring a guest quartet The Core, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd County High School auditorium.
Tickets are $15 per person. All seats are reserved.
For more information and tickets, call (606) 923-0934.
Diederich lane
closures during day
RUSSELL
Motorists should watch for daytime lane closures on Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) at Russell in Greenup County for traffic signal installation. Under a permit approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, developers are installing a signal at the Greenash Shopping Center (Kroger and Lowe’s) and the Russell Town Plaza (Hobby Lobby) intersection.
Construction requires one lane of Diederich to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each work day. Also, the southern entrance to Kroger and Lowe’s is temporarily closed for concrete work, striping and other construction. The Hobby Lobby entrance is partially closed. Intermittent lane closures on Diederich Boulevard and shopping center traffic changes will remain possible now through January until developers complete traffic signal installation.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays as traffic congestion is likely during construction. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Grief Share helps
during holidays
IRONTON
Ironton First Nazarene Church Grief Share is offering a seminar to help navigate this Christmas season.
The seminar is set for Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. It’s a no-charge event; and a workbook will be provided.
The Surviving the Holidays seminar is designed especially for people grieving. You will learn:
• How to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays
• What to do about traditions and other coming changes
• Helpful tips for surviving social events
• How to discover hope for your future
Contact Director Lisa Barker through www.GriefShare.org for more information. You may also private message the church Facebook page @Irontonfirstchurchnazarene, or call (740) 532-3413.
Ironton First Nazarene is at 2318 S 4th Street.
‘Christmas Story’
at Paramount
ASHLAND
The Paramount Players will present "A Christmas Story: The Musical" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 at the Paramount Arts Center.
For tickets, visit etix.com/ticket/e/1023353/a-christmas-storythe-musical-ashland-paramount-arts-center.
Santa visit
planned
ASHLAND
Karaoke with Santa will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Transportation Center at 99 15th St.
Attendees will receive a slice of pizza and cookies, followed by a bus ride to see the Winter Wonderland of Lights.
The event is sponsored by the Ashland Bus System and Winter Wonderland of Lights.
Auction to benefit
Grayson groups
GRAYSON
Online Auction benefitting Project Merry Christmas and Grayson Rotary Club will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
The event, which will be presented through Facebook, will benefit Project Merry Christmas and Grayson Rotary Club.
The items will be listed throughout the week; place bids by entering bid under the corresponding picture of the item being big on. At 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, the highest bids will be gathered.
Each item must be picked up from the Grayson Gallery and Art Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, unless otherwise arranged.
Payments in cash and check are preferred, but credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Boyd Extension
meeting moved
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension District Board meeting has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St.