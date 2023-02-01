Grayson Gallery seeks works
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept submissions for works for for the annual Peace and Love exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 20.
Artists may submit up to three pieces of original work in any medium. No entry fee is required, but 20% commission will be taken by the gallery on all pieces sold.
Each piece must be ready to hang with wires on the back or other means of hanging or presenting. Each piece should have a label attached on the back with artist name, title, medium and price. Three-dimensional work also is welcome and should be tagged for identification.
The opening reception for the show and sale will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Three cash awards worth $50 each will be presented. Music will be provided by Luke Nelson and refreshments will be by Catering by Laura. Representatives from Fat Cave Studios in Slade will attend.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Shop and Share upcoming
ASHLAND
The annual Shop and Share will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Locally, Shop and Share will be at the Ashland and Russell Kroger stores and Food City in Louisa. Every item collected helps survivors at Safe Harbor.
Volunteers will be stationed at the local Kroger locations handing out our wish list, which includes canned items, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, paper towels, diapers and more. Monetary and Kroger gift cards also will be accepted.
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky is a domestic violence shelter serving the FIVCO ADD counties of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence.
Shop and Share is organized by the First Lady’s Office and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence to support domestic violence shelters across the state. The event was initiated by former First Lady Jane Beshear.
For more information call Linda Day at Safe Harbor at (606) 329-9304.
Monday
1 p.m. — Greenup County District Board, special meeting about Farmers Market Pavilion, Greenup County Extension Office.
Staff reports