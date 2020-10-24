WEST LIBERTY
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot him Thursday during a domestic dispute, according to Kentucky State Police.
Randy Haney, 41, of West Liberty, was in a physical altercation with a woman when the juvenile grabbed the gun and shot him, KSP said. Haney was taken to Appalachian Regional Healthcare by EMS, where he succumbed to his wound.
While the case remains under the investigation, no charges have been announced. KSP was assisted by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Morgan County EMS and the West Liberty Police Department.
The case is being handled by Post 8 in Morehead.
Drug Take Back Day
ASHLAND
The annual DEA Take Back Day allows citizens to safely dispose of unused medications, providing an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in communities.
Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Ashland Police Department and King’s Daughters Medical Center are participating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
KSP is asking all citizens who drop off medications to contact Post 14 upon arrival and wear proper PPE (personal protective equipment). A trooper will meet them outside and collect their medication for immediate storage and disposal.
COVID affects House of Grace
ASHLAND
House of Grace’s church building will be closed for two weeks, the church announced on Thursday morning on its Facebook page, to “complete a thorough cleaning of the building and ensure the safety of all of our members,” the post reads. This occurred after a “couple of confirmed COVID cases” surfaced within the church.
House of Grace leadership and the health department has contacted anyone who was in proximity for a total of 15 minutes or longer to those testing positive. According to House of Grace, the church has reason to believe the exposure happened outside of the building.
House of Grace will broadcast services online during regular service hours.
“Please join us as we continue to study the Word of God online, and we’ll see you again on Wednesday evening (Nov. 4),” the post stated.
American Red Cross seeking volunteers
The American Red Cross is seeking local heroes to help virtually, locally and across the country, according to a press release.
The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is encouraging people to volunteer today to help those impacted by disaster in your community and across the country.
If interested, join the Red Cross for one of its 30-minute virtual volunteer introduction briefings to learn more about opportunities.
Volunteer introduction briefings will be held at noon. and 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 10.
Register for a briefing at bit.ly/BeAHeroTraining. To learn more about how you can help, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Cheese for a cause
FRANKFORT
A new initiative to help food-insecure families across the state is bringing Kentucky Proud artisan cheese products to select Kroger grocery stores. Kentucky Cheese Cares lets consumers join the fight against hunger by purchasing award-winning Kentucky specialty cheese products at participating Kroger locations. Fifty cents from each unit sold will be used to distribute Kentucky dairy products through the Feeding Kentucky food bank network.
“Some of Kentucky’s finest artisan cheeses will be available to fight hunger across the state,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “This is a winning combination. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is excited to be partnering in this opportunity to serve Kentuckians through this Kentucky Hunger Initiative project.”
Born from the concept of supplying cheese products to Kentucky’s food insecure families, this project found its roots this year. Kroger stepped in as a key operational partner as the state’s largest purchaser of Kentucky Proud products. Kentucky Cheese Cares began in select Kroger stores in October. Feeding Kentucky will receive 50 cents from each purchase. The funds will go directly to purchasing fresh Kentucky produced cheese products for the food banks Feeding Kentucky serves.
Kentucky Cheese Cares is a partnership between KDA, Kentucky dairy farmers, The Dairy Alliance, Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, Kroger, Feeding America and Feeding Kentucky. Visit feedingky.org/cheese and thedairyalliance.com for more information.