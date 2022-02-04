ASHLAND
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Ashland Community Kitchen at 2516 Carter Ave.
All three Pfizer shots are being provided by KDMC.
PAC postpones 2 concerts
ASHLAND
The Paramount Arts Center has postponed two concerts because of weather.
The Wynonna Judd concert has been moved to June 24.
The Kansas Point of Know Return concert has been moved to June 9.
Investments course offered
ASHLAND
Registration for a Workforce Solutions class that teaches participants the basics of stocks, bonds and investments is now open.
“Stocks, Bonds, and Investing: Oh, My!” provides basic instruction about how to prepare for retirement, manage finances and pay for college without the need for hiring a broker or financial advisor.
The class opens Feb. 9 and costs $100. The course offers an instructor-led or self-paced option.
Students complete interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.
To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and userfriendly instructions. For more information, contact Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@ kctcs.edu.