Service to honored late Masons
ASHLAND
The Ashland Masonic Lodge will honor deceased Masons with a ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday at the Ashland Cemetery.
The service will be where two local Kentucky Most Worshipful Grand Masters, Fred M. Gross and Thomas Burchett Jr., are interned. A presentation of flowers and reading of the biographies will be followed by playing of "Taps." All Masons, their families and the public are invited.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 24 are: first -- Kay Memmer; second -- Jacque Brownstead; third -- Cathy Hood; fourth -- Judy Fields.
Retired teachers to meet June 1
ASHLAND
The summer meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will be Thursday at the Ashland Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 with Jeremy Holbrook, director of The Neighborhood, as key speaker.
Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items to replenish a local foodbank. Annual dues of $15 are collected at this meeting.
The meal of baked steak or chicken will be $15. To reserve a spot, call or text Jean Fraley at (606) 922-6702.
Memorial Day event Sunday
GREENUP
Greenup County War Memorial service for Memorial Day will be at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Guests will be WWII veteran, Jack Knuckles and Virgil Headley; music will be provided by Russell High Student Noah Brand and Tony Wilson
Also participating in the service will be Greenup County High School Junior ROTC, Col. Vance Huston, Marine Corps League, and Pastor Kenny Martin Jr.
Local fire departments will display the American flag.