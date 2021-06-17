CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension Service will distribute Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers beginning June 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyd County Extension Office (2420 Center Street).
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
GED exam free
for Kentuckians
ASHLAND
The GED exam remains free for any Kentuckian interested in earning a diploma.
The GED consists of four parts: reading/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. Those interested in taking the GED can take classes to prepare them for the exam for free. Coursework is available in-person or online, allowing flexibility to accommodate the needs of each student. Students must be at minimum 90 days past their 18th birthday and provide documentation that they are officially withdrawn from school.
Any student who does not successfully pass their first attempt at a GED test can qualify for a re-test voucher from Commonwealth Educational Opportunity Center, which works with Skills U and Ashland Community and Technical College to assist with admissions applications, Free Application for Federal Student Aid and Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship applications, as well as college and career guidance.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System and KY Skills U (formerly adult education) have partnered so students can co-enroll in both Skills U and short-term KCTCS classes, earning their GED and completing college classes tuition-free.
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program allows students to earn certificates in high demand fields of study, including health care, business/information technology, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, and construction/trades. Kentucky Community and Technical College System provides a $400 scholarship to be used in campus bookstores for books, supplies, etc.
Students enrolled in GED+ receive assistance from a College Success Coach and a Skills U College and Career Navigator. These services help students to address barriers, set S.M.A.R.T. goals, and to prepare them for success.
For more information, email chrisha.spears@kctcs.edu.
Area woman wins
Fulbright scholarship
LOUISVILLE
Nine University of Louisville students have won Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award grants this spring, including one area woman.
Madeline McCloud, of Worthington, earned a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan.
The UofL graduates or graduate students were awarded Fulbright grants for research/study or to teach English abroad in Jamaica, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Morocco and Taiwan.
The latest group, representing the 2021-22 award cycle, brings to 150 the total of Fulbright winners from UofL since 2003.
The Fulbright Program, administered by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program.
Visit louisville.edu/scholars for more on these scholars and winners of several other prestigious academic scholarships.