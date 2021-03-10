RUSSELL
The Russell Senior Center will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Everyone must wear a mask; Lunch will not be served, so attendees should bring their own lunch.
The center is at 520 Bellefonte St.
Women artists'
works sought
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is seeking submissions from women artists for the eighth annual "Women in the Arts" LIVE exhibit.
Women artists are invited to drop off art at the gallery as follows; others, by special invitation, will present work virtually and will be included in the Facebook Album for online viewing.
Dates to drop off art are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 and March 22. Up to three pieces of any subject and any medium will be accepted, gallery director Dan Click said.
"Please, give some thought about issues important to women as you create or choose pieces to display that are ready to display," he said.
There is no entry fee, but the gallery receive 15% from sold works only.
Three awards will be given: People's Choice, Brandon Click Memorial and the GGAC Board Choice. Each is $50.
"Artists are invited to stick around the gallery on the afternoon of the 20th," Click said. "Board President Amanda Grigsby and the Upward Spiral Alliance will have their March meet-up at the gallery. This will include announcements, an arts activity and a guest speaker covering issues such as recovery from addiction, mental illness or both."
Art will be displayed at an opening reception on March 26, with "100 Years of Appalachian Women in Music," a project focused on history, songwriting, performing and instrumentation, featuring lead musician Karen Combs and Appalachian Ladies Revue.
The gallery is at 301 East Third St. in Grayson.
Fatal crash in Bath
OWINGSVILLE
According to Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead), a fatal collision occurred on Interstate 64 at the 123 mile marker in Bath County at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday.
Post 8 was advised that a commercial vehicle had overturned onto the westbound shoulder.
Cartell McLendon, 29, of Soperton, Georgia, died as a result of the crash. He was traveling east on I-64 operating a 2018 Kenworth commercial vehicle, according to KSP.
McLendon traveled through the median and both westbound lanes and struck an earth embankment, reported police. After striking the embankment, the commercial vehicle overturned and came to rest on the westbound shoulder, according to KSP.
Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens pronounced McLendon deceased.
The Bath County Sheriff’s Department, Owingsville Police Department, Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Bath County EMS, Bath County Fire and Rescue and Bath County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP. The crash remains under investigation.
Lewis women indicted on drug, gun charges
TOLLESBORO
A Lewis County woman is in federal hot water after a grand jury hit her last week with drug and gun charges.
Kimberly Teague, 49, of Tollesboro, was indicted Thursday on charges of possession with the tenet to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a gun crime.
The grand jury also issued a forfeiture notice for a .38 caliber Colt revolver Teague is accused of possessing.
Ironically, that revolver is listed as a police model.
If convicted, Teague faces up to 20 years in prison on the meth charge, up to 10 years in prison on the felon with a firearm charge and five years to life in prison on drug trafficking with a gun charge.
Federal court records show Teague is being held at the Lewis County Detention Center on state charges.
The Lewis County jail website shows she has been held since Aug. 25, 2020, without bond on a multiple meth trafficking charges, as well as a gun charge.
Sheriff Johnny W. Bivens is listed as her arresting officer.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: The Boyd County Republican Party will convene on Thursday at Giovanni’s Restaurant at 724 Greenup Ave. in Ashland — in the meeting room. It will last no longer than one hour. Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston and others will be speaking. If dining, arrive at 5 p.m.