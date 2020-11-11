ASHLAND
A two-part Rape Aggression Defense training for women will be offered at the Ashland Area YMCA.
The classes, open to all woman 13 and older, will be offered from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Attendance at both classes is required for completion.
Cost is $25 per person.
To reserve a spot, call Christina at (606) 923-3349 or (606) 326-1234.
Veterans events scheduled today
IRONTON
The Armory Smokehouse will host a Veterans Day event today.
Moments of Memories will be at 6 p.m. today, with special recognition and discounts for veterans.
The restaurant is at 920 Vernon St.
Dementia workshops scheduled
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following virtual events.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" is a one-hour webinar starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Alzheimer's Association joins with Cooper Trail Senior Living for the webinar.
• "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Toips from the Latest Research" is a one-hour virtual program planned for 2 p.m Thursday;at 1 p.m. Nov. 17; and at 1 p.m. Nov. 19. The sessions are provided in conjunction with the Warren County Senior Center and the Capital City Activity Center in Frankfort.
• "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" is a phone program scheduled for noon Thursday.
• "Dementia Conversations" will be at 1 p.m. Friday, presented with the UK Cooperative Extension Service.
• Speed Art Memories at the Museum" meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• "Virtual Family Caregiver Workshop" will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.
County fairs get grants
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) awarded seven Kentucky county fairs boards more than $300,000 for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
The amount and the recipient of each grant includes:
• $100,000 to the Carroll County Fair for a new building
• $73,582 to the Trimble County Fair to improvements to the livestock ring, horse arena and demo-derby area
• $40,500 to the Purchase Area Fair in Graves County for building and fence repairs
• $25,000 to the Tollesboro Fair in Lewis County for paving, electrical, fencing and lighting upgrades
• $23,250 to the LaRue County Fair for roof and electrical upgrades and fence repairs
• $20,960 to Clark County Fair for public announcement system and electrical upgrades
• $17,732 to Ballard County for a new roof and stage
Any incorporated fair board in Kentucky may apply with the State Aid to Local Agricultural Fairs Program for grants in the amount of $10,000-$100,000.
For more information about the State Aid to Local Agricultural Fairs Program, go to kyagr.com/marketing/county-fair-program.html.
MEETINGS
Nov. 16: FIVCO ADD executive committee board meeting via Zoom; to participate, email teresar@fivco.org.
Nov. 17: THe Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday at noon has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, at noon.