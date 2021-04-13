GREENUP
Greenup County Conservation District will have a tree seedling giveaway beginning at 10 a.. Thursday and Friday.
A limited number of trees will be distributed at two locations:
• South Shore Rotary Park until 4 p.m. The park is on U.S. 23 across from the brick Yard.
• Greenup County High School until 6 p.m. on Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Friday. A vehicle line will be formed near the entrance of the greenhouse. Orders will be brought to cars; drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their cars.
For more information, call the district at (606) 473-3228.
Charity dodgeball
tournament set
ASHLAND
Registration is open for the Hope’s Place Dodgeball Tournament, scheduled for May 22 at the Armory on Lexington Avenue.
Cost to register a team of four is $80. Proceeds directly benefit Hope’s Place, the regional children’s advocacy center for child survivors of sexual abuse.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. In addition, there will be food and alcohol sales. Admittance to watch the event is free.
Lisa Phelps, executive director of Hope's Place, said the tournament is an important fundraiser.
“This fundraiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse,” she said.
Hope’s Place provides specialized medical exams, forensic interviews, counseling and advocacy services to children who have been sexually abused. Hope’s Place served more than 550 child survivors of abuse in 2020; more than 300 of those were new to the center.
Check-in will be at 10 a.m.
To participate, visit hopesplace.org, and click on the Dodgeball link at the top of the page, or call Tiffany Jobe at Hope’s Place at (606) 325-4737.
Free gospel
concert upcoming
FLATWOODS
A free gospel concert will be at 7 p.m. April 23 at Grace Baptist Church.
The Bowling Family will perform. A love offering will be received.
The church is at 2907 Greenbo Blvd.
Genealogy society
resumes meetings
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will return to having meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month.
The group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Bill Hieneman shelter at the Greenup County Fairgrounds; meetings will return to the Greenup Library Community Room when the library fully reopens.
The Northeastern Genealogy Conference, unusally on the first weekend of April at Greenbo State Park Lodge, will be Oct. 29 and 30. The name has been changed to the Vicki Evans Memorial Genealogy Conference. Information on speakers and registration are yet to be announced.
Members are volunteering in the Greenup Library’s Genealogy Room on Tuesdays and
Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help anyone with their family research. Saturday hours will be added during the summer.
For more information email the society’s president Cathy Allen at ms.cathyallen56@gmail.com.
Grayson heart screen
will be May 6
GRAYSON
King’s Daughters Medical Center will offer free healthy heart with EKG screening beginning at 9 a.m. May 6 on the Mobile Health Unit at the King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 609 N. Carol Malone Boulevard.
Participants will receive checks of their total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and blood oxygen levels and a screening EKG. Results will be reviewed by a King’s Daughters health professional.
The screening is recommended for those 40 and older, as well as younger adults with risk factors, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304. If no answer, please leave your name, daytime phone number and the date/location of the screening you would like to schedule.
Arts, crafts festival
next weekend
SOUTH POINT
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host an Arts and Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday on the campus of the chamber of commerce at 216 Collins Ave.
The festival will have crafts, vendors and food trucks on site.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 377-4550.
Church rummage
sale planned
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage sale Friday and Saturday.
The sale will start at 8 a.m. each day.
The church is at 2000 Cresent Drive.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: Boyd County school district, Local Planning Committee for the District Facilities Plan; to attend virtual meeting, visit https://meet.google.com/rpk-jphv-gem.