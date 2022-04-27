GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department announced Wednesday that the second COVID-19 booster is now available there.
If you are 50 years of age or older — or you are an immunocompromised individual 12 or older — and it has been at least four months since your last booster, you are eligible to reach out to GCHD regarding this shot.
Call (606) 473-9838 to speak to a GCHD clerk.
Sensory Garden
to open today
ASHLAND
The City of Ashland has announced it will have a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the new Sensory Garden in Central Park.
The Sensory Garden is user-friendly and the city is encouraging guests of all abilities to touch, admire, smell and listen to the elements within.
Eastern Kentucky
Guitar Show Sunday
CATLETTSBURG
The annual Eastern Kentucky Guitar Show is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boyd County Community Center.
Admission is $5. General admission guitars and instruments will be tagged.
The Boyd County Community Center is at 15605 Ky. 180.
Drug Take Back
Day Saturday
ASHLAND
Drug Take Back Day is set for this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashland Police Department.
APD announced you can stop by the station during this time to safely dispose of expired or unused medications.
APD is at 201 17th Street.