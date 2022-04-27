GREENUP

The Greenup County Health Department announced Wednesday that the second COVID-19 booster is now available there.

If you are 50 years of age or older — or you are an immunocompromised individual 12 or older — and it has been at least four months since your last booster, you are eligible to reach out to GCHD regarding this shot.

Call (606)473-9838 to speak to a GCHD clerk.

Sensory Garden

to open today

ASHLAND

The City of Ashland has announced it will have a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the new Sensory Garden in Central Park.

The Sensory Garden is user-friendly and the city is encouraging guests of all abilities to touch, admire, smell and listen to the elements within.

Eastern Kentucky

Guitar Show Sunday

CATLETTSBURG

The annual Eastern Kentucky Guitar Show is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boyd County Community Center.

Admission is $5. General admission guitars and instruments will be tagged.

The Boyd County Community Center is at 15605 Ky. 180.

Drug Take Back

Day Saturday

ASHLAND

Drug Take Back Day is set for this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashland Police Department.

APDannounced you can stop by the station during this time to safely dispose of expired or unused medications. 

APD is at 201 17th Street.

