Sculptor’s work exhibited at gallery
IRONTON
Works by Huntington sculptor Mike Bowen will be displayed at Ohio University’s Southern’s Art Gallery through Sept. 22.
An opening reception will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the gallery. Music will be provided by local performers Emily Jamison and MacLean James. Light refreshments will be served.
Bowen, who is professor of sculpture at Morehead State University, has garnered attention and acclaim for his distinctive approach to sculpture.
With a career spanning over two decades, Bowen has masterfully combined a diverse range of materials, infusing his creations with a striking balance between industrial remnants and the allure of the natural world.
Back-to-school bashes happening today
ASHLAND
Area churches have back-to-school bashes scheduled for today.
Central Baptist, on 29th Street, will have an event from 10 a.m. until noon with lots of fun activities planned.
Christ Temple’s event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The church is at 2601 Lexington Ave.
Ky. police involved in fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE
Louisville police officers fatally shot a man after responding to reports of shots fired Thursday night.
Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers arrived on scene at 10 p.m. near Frankfort Avenue, a popular residential area dotted with eateries adjacent to downtown Louisville. About 20 minutes later, officers said over the radio that shots were being fired at them. Shortly thereafter, officers reported that the subject had been shot and was down, Gwinn-Villaroel said.
Police treated the man at the scene and he was transported to University of Louisville hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gwinn-Villaroel said the suspect was a white man in his 30s, but did not otherwise identify him. No one else was hurt.
Gwinn-Villaroel, who became the city’s full-time chief late last month, spoke to reporters near the scene Thursday night. She took no questions but said further information may be available on Friday.
Staff, wire reports