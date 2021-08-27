ASHLAND
ScragglePop Kettlecorn celebrated its opening in the Ashland Town Center with an Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
ScragglePop offers more than 15 flavors of kettlecorn. Guests may purchase pre-made bags or tins of the treat. It is open near Zales in the mall.
“Our guests area always changing and evolving, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Vicky Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to ScragglePop Kettlecorn, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
The first 50 customers to make a purchase on Friday received a small complimentary bag of kettlecorn.
Visit ashlandtowncenter.com or follow the mall’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages for more mall information.
KLC gives
Ashland distinction
ASHLAND
The City of Ashland has received an ethics distinction from the Kentucky League of Cities.
Now a “Certified City of Ethics,” the city received the designation for maintaining an ethics ordinance that outlines financial disclosures, conflicts of interest and outside employment among city officials.
City officials took a training course Thursday on ethics in order to complete the certification process. After a review of the city ordinance and completing the training, the KLC issued the certification.
Now the city can put the KLC “Certified City of Ethics” stamp on official letter, road signs and city vehicles.
Mayor Matt Perkins said in a press release, “I’m proud that our city has continued to achieve the designation as a ‘Certified City of Ethics’ by providing ethics training for our elected officials, appointed board members and city employees. Ethical conduct is a core value in our city government, and we are committed to serving our citizens with the highest integrity.”
AIM prepares for
fifth First Friday
ASHLAND
Ashland In Motion’s fifth First Friday of 2021 is set for Friday, Sept. 3, from 6-9 p.m.
The event will feature the First Friday Hotshot Basketball Competition, a classic car show and a plant sale by the Southern Hills Garden Club.
The plant sale will be set up near First Presbyterian Church close to Broadway Square.
Cypress, an Appalachian folk trio who met at Marshall University, will perform at Broadway Square at 6. Some of their top songs include “Ashes” and “Vanity.”
Visit cypress-band.com for more information about the band. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
A beverage tent and several food vendors will be featured on First Friday.
AIM is encouraging visitors to wash hands, wear masks and practice social distancing.