Officials in the Ashland and Russell school districts have reported new cases of the COVID-19 virus.
A staffer at Hager Elementary in Ashland and a staffer at the Ashland bus garage have tested positive, according to a post on the district’s web page Tuesday.
A staff member of the Russell Independent pre-kindergarten program has tested positive, according to a letter from Superintendent Sean Horne posted on the district website.
Preschool students in Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday classes will shift to virtual lessons through Nov. 13 and preschool children in the tuition-based program will meet normally, the letter said. Horne plans to initiate a regular Friday statement of virus cases, according to the letter.
GCHD announces
closure hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department was closed for Election Day. GCHD will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The department also will close on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The facility will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12.
MEETINGS
The ACTC Board of Directors will be having their fall meeting this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams.
A public forum will be held in regards to the CDBG funding application for Genesis Kentucky Recovery Center in Grayson on Nov. 9. The meeting will take place at 5:30 in the Carter County Fiscal Courtroom at 300 W. Main Street, Grayson, KY 41143. Members of the community are welcome to attend.