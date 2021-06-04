The U.S. Small Business Administration is including additional counties in the disaster declaration in Kentucky for businesses and residences affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, according to a press release.
The declaration covers Boyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence and Morgan counties, among others. The counties are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organziations in the following counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Carter, Elliott, Lewis and Rowan, among others. Also included are Lawrence and Scioto in Ohio.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Contact the Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center for more information. Reach the center at FOCE-Help@sba.gov or (800) 659-2955. Visit sba.gov for more information.
FEMA approves
more counties
Twenty-two additional Kentucky counties have been designated for disaster assistance as part of the federal disaster declaration for hte severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27 through March 14. Among them are Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Morgan.
Individual assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs, according to press release.
Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 for more information.
MEETINGS
Monday
5 p.m. — Working board meeting, Greenup Co. Board of Education, central office.
6 p.m. — Special meeting, Catlettsburg City Council, city building.