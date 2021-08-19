King’s Daughters Sports Medicine will offer a Saturday morning sports clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 28 through Nov. 20. The clinic will be offered at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties — Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Plaza B, Suite G30, Ashland.
No appointment is necessary. Insurance will be billed.
The specialized, comprehensive services provided by King’s Daughters Sports Medicine include diagnostic imaging, primary care sports medicine physician, and sport-specific rehabilitation programs.
For more information, call (606) 327-0036.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Belleonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 18 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
MEETING
Tuesday, 5 p.m.: Worthington Special Council, council chambers.