ASHLAND
Kentucky Power will give away thousands of low-growth tree saplings to customers on Saturday, May 1, in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
The saplings will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last beginning at 8 a.m. on May 1 in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg. There is no charge for the trees.
Four varieties — Eastern Redbud, Silky Dogwood, Grey Dogwood and Washington Hawthorn — are available. Supplies are limited. Customers may not reserve trees or place orders in advance.
The following spots will serve as the four giveaway locations: Central Park in Ashland, Whitaker Bank (2378 Highway 15) in Whitesburg, Lowe’s (81 Commerce Dr.) in Hazard and Kentucky Power (2349 North Mayo Trail) in Pikeville.
Greenup quartet
accepted as Scholars
LLOYD
Four Greenup County High School juniors — Emma Kay Ruark, Jonah Gibson, Jadon Gordon and Isaac Morrelles — have been accepted to the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.
These students will participate in the summer residential program for outstanding high school students who are rising seniors. The program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders. Caden Hamilton was named an alternate.
Students must complete an application and be nominated by their school districts to be considered for admission. Selection for the program is highly competitive, with an application process similar to that of prestigious colleges and universities.
Potential candidates must submit an academic profile that includes difficulty of course load, GPA, and at least one standardized test score. In addition, the application requires an outline of all extra-curricular activities, a history of volunteer service, and a list of job positions held.
Free skin cancer
screenings in May
ASHLAND
Skin cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. with one in five Americans developing skin cancer by the age of 70, can be treatable if caught early.
King’s Daughters will offer two free skin cancer screenings in May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Both screenings will take place onboard the KDMC Mobile Health Unit, at Central Avenue and 25th Street in Ashland.
The dates:
• Friday, May 7, beginning at 10 a.m., with dermatologist Carol Cooper, M.D., and Vivian Hunt, APRN
• Friday, May 21, beginning at 10 a.m., with dermatologist Carol Cooper, M.D., and Elisha Porter, APRN
The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow-up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304.
Bachelor of Nursing
skills simulation
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern’s senior Bachelor of Nursing class will have a skills simulation starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.
This year, the scenarios include a situation where a person is found on a bench outside of the Dingus Building with a suspected drug overdose.
This two-hour event will take place at the academic and Dingus buildings as well as the nursing labs.
MEETINGS
Today, 5 p.m. — Special board meeting, Greenup County Schools, Greenup County Board of Education Central Office.
Today, 5:15 p.m. — Special board meeting, Fairview Independent Schools, Fairview High School Library.
Today, 5:30 p.m. — Regular board meeting, Fairview Independent Schools, Fairview High School Library.
Today, 6 p.m. — The Catlettsburg City Council will have a special-called meeting at the city building. It can be viewed on My Town TV.