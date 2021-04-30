ASHLAND
Kentucky Power will give away thousands of low-growth tree saplings to customers today in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
The saplings will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last beginning at 8 a.m. on May 1 in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg. There is no charge for the trees.
Four varieties — Eastern Redbud, Silky Dogwood, Grey Dogwood and Washington Hawthorn — are available. Supplies are limited. Customers may not reserve trees or place orders in advance.
The following spots will serve as the four giveaway locations: Central Park in Ashland, Whitaker Bank (2378 Highway 15) in Whitesburg, Lowe’s (81 Commerce Dr.) in Hazard and Kentucky Power (2349 North Mayo Trail) in Pikeville.
ACTC, NAACP
recognizes seniors
ASHLAND
The Boyd and Greenup Counties Branch of the NAACP and Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) recognized 46 students virtually at the 27th Annual Underrepresented Minority Senior Salute on April 23.
Seniors from Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Fairview, Raceland and Russell high schools were honored for their academic achievement as well as given resources about continuing their education.
ACTC, Marshall University, Shawnee State University, Ohio University Southern, Morehead State University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces participated in a college fair. Students had the opportunity to learn how to apply for admission or get general information about the schools/branches of the military, according to a news release.
Keynote speaker was Jerald Henry Smith, a Lexington native. Smith is the owner, operator, and founder of two businesses, S.T.E.A.M Education Company & Nice Cream Company. Smith is an active member of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., The American Chemical Society and Bridge Kids International.
The following students were honored:
• Ashland: Hunter Bond, Chrissyaunna Brown, Jacob Carter, Hope Diaz, Aidan Dorsey, Nikiah Dougans, Noble Eleazu, Callie Jackson, Casey Jackson, Abigail Jagielo, Carson Johnson, Katerine Lucas, Cholet Mervilus, TeDerri Olds Flowers, Nakyan Pankey, Jordan Rakes, Kenzi Robinson, Hasaana Sagraves, Timothy Sexton, Thankakvath Sonim, Ronin Jackson Clayton Dimick Sparks, Rylee Spencer, Terri Wallenfelsz and India Washington
• Boyd County: Kanae Jackson, Hayden Leone, Emma McCarty, Dustin Middleton, Diontah Mitchell, Rylee Prichard, Damian Rice, Emily Ross and Jayden Shumway
• Fairview: Jada Ward
• Greenup County: Ramone Hall, Lucia Mason, Michelle Locklear, Lee Jamison Ruffner, Joseph Troxler, Raye Coleman, Ari Ellis-Smith and Ryanne Robinson
• Raceland-Worthington: Maikki Chambers
• Russell: Alana Burnside, Elijah Byrd, Marissa Guzman and Donavan Moore
Rogers visits
ACP in Carter
HITCHINS
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers didn’t just visit Ashland on Friday, April 23. He stopped in to see how employees are transforming refining byproducts into new high-tech materials for military systems and vehicles at Advanced Carbon Products (ACP) in Carter County.
According to a release from Rogers’ office, the facility is the first of its kind in the United States.
The materials are used to produce carbon fiber, graphite and graphitic foam for military applications. Rogers joined ACP and ACP Technologies executives and employees for a formal ribbon cutting.
More than 20 local jobs have been created at the facility. There is room to expand.
National Day
of Prayer soon
IRONTON
The National Day of Prayer is listed in the May 6 box of the calendar.
In Ironton, an event is planned for Thursday at noon on the courthouse steps.
Pastor J.D. Crockrel, of Christ Temple in Ashland, is lining up singers for the event.
State Rep. Terry Johnson will be the keynote speaker. The practicing physician, medical educator and retired military officer, Johnson concluded four terms in the Ohio legislature as a representative in 2018.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 28 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Cathy Hood; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Military, veterans
appreciation picnic
HUNTINGTON
Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America, West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are planning their 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all military, veterans and their guess in the tri-state area.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Harris Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bring proof of service. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the day, which will feature food, live music, games, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicle and equipment displays and classic and antique cars.