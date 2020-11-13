ASHLAND
Families can safely meet and greet Santa Claus at Ashland Town Center in the TJ Maxx court from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
Visits with Santa will feature a socially distant conversation and a safely posed picture at Santa’s North Pole.
Advanced registration is encouraged, but walk-up visits are permitted as space allows.
The mall will also offer a variety of digital experiences with Santa this year.
Santa will be on site on the above dates during the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Guests can book a reservation by visiting this link: https://reservations.cherryhillprograms.com.
WWOL event canceled
ASHLAND
The Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights event set for Monday has been canceled. The lights will be turned on at 6 p.m. Monday night so residents can still drive around Central Park to see them, but it will not be open to the public.
The decision was made, said chairman Marion Russell, because of concerns relating to the recent spike in area COVID-19 cases.
Sheriff’s walk-in area closed
CATLETTSBURG
The walk-in area of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office will be closed next week, Nov. 16-20, due to the COVID-19 “red” condition of the county, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
The drive-thru will remain open for tax collections, CCDW’s and to pick up reports.
“I am sorry for any inconvenience, but I am trying to protect the health of the office staff during this pandemic,” Woods said.
Greenup Courthouse closed
GREENUP
The Greenup County Courthouse and Annex Building will be closed to the public until Nov. 30 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Greenup County and at the courthouse, according to Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter.
JSF Business of Month
ASHLAND
Ashland Alliance named the Jesse Stuart Foundation its Business of the Month for November.
JSF has served as an intellectual and cultural resource center for residents of Boyd and Greenup counties for 35 years.
JSF features a wide variety of books for a wide range of ages.
JSF’s bookstore is only open online because of COVID-19. Visit jsfbooks.com or call the foundation at (606) 326-1667. Your order will be processed and shipped the day that it’s received. JSF encourages everyone to place orders well in advance of the Christmas rush to ensure arrival before the holiday.
Hemp application window opens Monday
FRANKFORT
The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2021 hemp licensing program will open Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), which administers Kentucky’s hemp licensing program, is hosting an online application portal on its hemp webpage, kyagr.com/hemp. Grower applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021. Processor applications may be submitted year-round.
MEETINGS
Monday, 12:30 p.m.: The FIVCO ADD Executive Committee will meet. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only executive members need to attend in person.
To join via Zoom, visit zoom.us/j/96514739933?pwd=NjVkWlNuallOQ0gvUlFwVjVOZzZaZz09.
Meeting ID: 965 1473 9933
Passcode: 652128
Monday, 5:30 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will have its monthly board meeting at the Central Office.
Tuesday, 10 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 will have a regular board meeting at the main office (239 W. Little Garner Road). There will be no public admittance.