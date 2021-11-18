GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the office’s policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at greenupso.com
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
The Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 17 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Kay Memmer; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Cecile Freeman.
Kentucky hemp
application portal open
The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2022 hemp licensing program is now open, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
“The nation’s hemp industry continues to face challenging headwinds, including continued regulatory inaction by the Food and Drug Administration toward cannabinoids,” Quarles said. “As we enter the ninth growing season, we encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), which administers Kentucky’s hemp licensing program, is hosting an online application portal on its hemp webpage, kyagr.com/hemp. Grower applications, including renewals, must be submitted by March 15, 2022. New processor/handler applications may be submitted year-round. Annual processor/handler license renewals must be submitted by Dec. 31.
During last year’s application period, KDA licensed 450 hemp growers to cultivate up to 12,000 acres and 140 hemp processors and handlers for 2021. The Department also licensed 3.7 million square feet of greenhouse space for production. Of the 450 hemp grower licenses, 135 were “storage only” licenses for growers to market a previously grown hemp harvest. The 2021 numbers reflect national trends for hemp production. According to a review of states with hemp programs, 30 out of 40 states reported reduced or significantly reduced applications for 2021.
Visit kyagr.com/hemp for more information about the KDA’s hemp program.