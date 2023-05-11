Safety checkpoints in Boyd
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Sheriff's Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the county.
During the checkpoints, officers will enforce laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community.
Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.
Second Saturday event upcoming
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will host Second Saturday Music and Art Shindig from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Gary Kesling will host the lineup for karaoke. Singers are sought.
Artists who have work on hand may pick up their art that evening and/or stop in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.