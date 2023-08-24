Oktoberfest slated for Sept. 30
RUSSELL
The second annual Oktoberfest will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Eridanus Brewing.
A selection of craft beers, including Oktoberfest and German Altbier, will be available. Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe will offer German-inspired foods as well as their fan favorites.
While food and drink prices will vary, admission to the event is free.
We’ve ordered a limited number of T-shirts for this event which will available the day of the event, but also will be sold at the online store.
Dinner, show at Heritage Farm
HUNTINGTON
Heritage Farm Museum and Village will present “The Great Huntington Raid!” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the venue at 3300 Harvey Road.
The show, which tells the story of the September 1875 robbery of Huntington Bank by the Jesse James Gang, will be produced by Murder and Merriment.
Dinner will include pot roast, potatoes and carrots; honey apple chicken; green beans; seven-layer salad and dessert.
Tickets are $45 per guest and may be purchased at heritagefarmmuseum.com.
Safe trick or treat set at Camp Landing
ASHLAND
A Safe Trick or Treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Camp Landing.
Local businesses are invited to join.
For more information or to reserve a table, email info@camplanding.com before Oct. 1.
Farm-to-fork dinner upcoming
LOUISA
Harvest Moon Gala, Lawrence County’s first farm-to-fork event, will be at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ever After, 759 Ky. 2565.
Tickets are $75 for a single, $100 for couples and $400 for a table that seats eight.
To purchase tickets, call the Lawrence County Extension Office at (606) 673-9495.
Blood drive will be Friday
ASHLAND
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Camp Landing.
Donors will receive a $10 gift card by e-mail to a movie merchant of their choice.
To schedule a donation time, visit redcrossblood.org.
Diversity conference set for Sept. 22
ASHLAND
The ninth annual Tri-State Conference on Diversity and Inclusion will be Sept. 22 at Ashland Community and Technical College.
To register, visit TriStateDiversityAndInclusion.com.
Music, arts festival Sept. 1
HUNTINGTON
The 13th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 on Ninth Street between Third and Fourth avenues.
Performing will be Corduroy Brown and Tyler Hood.
For more information about the free event, visit hmafestival.com.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners this week are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Judy Fields; fourth — Jody Lowman.
Staff reports