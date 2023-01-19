BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Jan. 18 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Teri McKee; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
Military Kids Day at Capitol
FRANKFORT
Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol.
This year’s event is scheduled for Feb 16.
The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process.
Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, children are invited to go on a Capitol tour, page for legislators, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.
The event was initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon at the request of a military family in his district.
“Having children of military families join us in Frankfort to participate in the legislative process is always my favorite part of the legislative session,” Higdon said.
Military Kids Day returned during the 2022 legislative session after two years of interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe Harbor taking donations
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor has begun taking donations again, the first time since 2020.
Items accepted include clothing, furniture and household items.
Only items for women and children will be accepted. Slightly used items that are clean, stain-free, rip-free, hole-free and in working order will be accepted.
Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the office at 3700 Landsdown Drive. Donors are asked to come to the Harbor Hill Office in front of the bus stop.
For more information, call (606) 329-9304.
• Thursday at 6 p.m.: City of Raceland Council, special meeting, community center, 711 Chinn Street.
Staff, wire reports