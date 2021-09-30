ASHLAND
Safe Harbor’s 14th annual Lobster Fest has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Ann Perkins announced next year's date for the organization's largest fundraiser will be Aug. 13 at Bellefonte Country Club,
"The Delta variant has wreaked havoc on our community, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding for the decision to cancel the event,” Perkins said.
Those who have purchased sponsorship and/or individual tickets may donate the sponsorship or payment to Safe Harbor; leave the sponsorship, payment and reservation with Safe Harbor and put toward next year’s Lobster Fest; or ask for a refund by calling Beth Lunsford or Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304.
Flatwoods Harvest
Festival Oct. 9
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Harvest Festival will be from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the city park at 2513 Reed Street.
Sponsored by the Flatwoods Parks and Recreation Board, the event combines the Flatwoods Fall Festival and At The Park After Dark.
Daytime events include:
• Pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins must be carved at home and submitted, along with an entry form, by 2:30 p.m.
• Costume contest. There is no entry fee and winners will receive tickets to a haunted house. Categories will be offered by age and groups. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Judging will be at 6 p.m.
• Harvest Festival 5K will be at 6 p.m.
Events turn a little scarier at dark, during which a Halloween Parade is planned, followed by a Halloween movie in the park.
Vendors will be on the scene all day.
For more information, call (606) 836-9661, email info@flatwoodsparks.com or visit flatwoodsky.org.
MEETING
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.