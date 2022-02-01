ASHLAND
The annual Shop and Share will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ashland and Russell Kroger and Food City in Louisa.
Volunteers will be stationed at locations handing out a list of needed items. The list includes canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, paper towels and diapers. Kroger gift cards also will be accepted.
All items will help survivors at Safe Harbor, a domestic violence shelter serving the FIVCO ADD counties of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence.
Shop and Share is organized by the First Lady’s Office and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence to support domestic violence shelters across the state. The event was initiated by former First Lady Jane Beshear.
Volunteers are being sought to work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.
To sign up as a Safe Harbor volunteer in Ashland, Russell or Louisa for more information about the event, call Tiffanie Buckner at Safe Harbor at (606) 329-9304.
Young Men’s Conference
set for March 11
ASHLAND
The sixth annual Young Men’s Conference will be virtual on March 11 by Ashland Community and Technical College.
The event, open to regional high school boys, will feature nationally recognized and local speakers who share their insights on real-life issues and how to overcome them to achieve successful and meaningful careers. The conference also provides an opportunity for the teens to connect with and learn from local community leaders.
The event’s planning committee is seeking sponsors for the event. There are various levels of sponsorship ranging from $250 to $2,500.
The committee also welcomes gift-in-kind sponsors who can provide needed conference items to offset budget expenses. Door prize donations are also welcome.
Those interested in being an event sponsor should contact Spears at chrisha.spears@kctcs.edu for the sponsorship submission form prior to Feb. 11 (print deadline).
Gallery accepting
submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept entries for the annual Peace and Love show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 21 at the gallery at 301 E. Third St.
The show will open with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25.
Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces of original work in any medium. There is no entry fee.
Art must be ready to hang with wires on the back or other means of hanging or presenting. Each piece should have a label attached on the back with artist name, title, medium and price; 3D work is welcome; tag for identification wherever possible.
The registration form will be available onsite.
The gallery also is seeking volunteers and working artists to man the gallery space daily. Artists will be provided a free studio space for use while working in the gallery.
A 20% commission is requested on all sold works.
Father-daughter
dance Feb. 12
HUNTINGTON
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will offer a Father-Daughter Valentine Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 in the grand ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel at 1001 Third Ave.
DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events” will provide music. Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain. “Picture Perfect Photo Booth” will be there for commemorative photos.At the end of the evening, each daughter will receive a rose.
Tickets are $30 per couple and can be purchased at ghprd.ticketspice.com/father-daughter-valentine-dance-2022. Ticket sales are limited.
For more information, call (304) 696-5954 or email lpatrick@ghprd.org.
Galentine's
brunch set
HUNTINGTON
A Galentine's Day brunch is planned for 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at St. Cloud Commons Lodge.
A waffle bar and mimosas are on the menu. Games are planned.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at ghprd.org.
For more information, email Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
Mother-son
dance upcoming
HUNTINGTON
A Mom and Son prom with the theme of "Roaring Twenties" is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 in the grand ballroomof the DoubleTree .
DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events” will provide music. Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain. “Picture Perfect Photo Booth” will be there for commemorative photos. At the end of the evening, each mom will receive a rose.
Tickets are $30 per couple and can be purchased at ghprd.ticketspice.com/father-daughter-valentine-dance-2022. Ticket sales are limited.
For more information, call (304) 696-5954 or email lpatrick@ghprd.org.
MEETING
Thursday at 2:30 p.m.: Boyd County EMS Board, 2758 Greenup Ave.