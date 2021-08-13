RUSSELL
The City of Russell, at a called meeting on Thursday, discussed the bidding for the work to be done on a raw water intake structure. The temporary water intake will be put in place until a more permanent structure can be constructed to replace the current water intake that has shown serious signs of wear and damage over the past several years.
Mayor Ron Simpson read the bids the city had received for the structure, and the council voted to approve.
The bids for the structure came in three categories: fabrication, electrical and supply.
The council voted to award the contract for fabrication to McGinnis Construction in the amount of $147,000. The electrical bid was awarded to Dixon Electrical Systems and Contracting in the amount of $66,700. The purchase materials contract, which included the purchase of pumps, was awarded to Strafer Pump and Supply in the amount of $38,990. Citgo Water was contracted for remaining project supplies.
The project will be funded by a grant from KIA in the amount of $600,000, a figure which has already been approved but has not yet been disbursed.
The City of Russell has the option to secure interim funding to begin the project, and will be reimbursed once funds from the grant are disbursed. Interim financing will allow the contractors to get an early start on the project, which has a 45-day completion deadline once officially begun.
Safety checkpoints
through Labor Day
ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department wants the public to know: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Traffic safety checkpoints will be in effect in the city from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, Labor Day. During the checkpoints, officers will be cracking down on DUIs, as well as license, registration, insurance, seat belt, equipment and child restraint violations.
In a news release, the department stated, “Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community.”
Done in concurrence with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the checkpoints are used throughout the Commonwealth to promote highway safety.
Alliance names
Business of Month
ASHLAND
Ashland Alliance named the McGinnis/Leslie Law Firm its Business of the Month for August.
The law firm has been a member of the Alliance for more than 40 years. The Alliance called it “trusted partners who have actively assisted the Alliance in various capacities over the years.”
McGinnis/Leslie has been around since 1963. It has attorneys licensed in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia and practices numerous types of law.
The law firm has offices in Boyd and Greenup counties.
Kinetic announces
services expansion
MOREHEAD
Kinetic announced the expansion of fiber broadband service in Morehead and Rowan County, according to a press release.
The project will deploy fiberoptic cables to provide one gigabit-per-second capabilities to about 8,000 eligible households and businesses in Rowan County by the end of 2021.
Kinetic by Windstream currently serves more than 3,300 active customers in Rowan County, according to the release. The company provides broadband, voice, productivity and entertainment services to homes and businesses in the county.
MEETINGS
Monday at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, regular session, central office.
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting, senior/community center.