RUSSELL
The Russell Senior Center, at 520 Bellefonte St., will celebrate its 14th anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. April 5.
The event will include refreshments and door prizes
The center is independent and not connected to other senior centers; operating expenses come, in part, from lunch donations.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with lunch being served at 11:30 a.m. Activities include cards, games, puzzles and fellowship.
Other funding for the center comes from fundraisers, including the Christmas Auction. Last year’s auction profits, however, were donated to a veterans’ group called Operation Odyssey Ourdoors, a Grayson nonprofit which services veterans through camaraderie, wellness and empowerment using outdoor experiences such as fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking, agriculture and campfire therapy. The donation totaled $500.
For more information, call (606) 922-8989.
Greenup Genealogy
Society to meet
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at the Greenup Library.
Attendees will view a YouTube video called “Schultz Creek History: The Bryson Connection — Forcht Heritage.”
Raceland to
present alumni jam
RACELAND
The Raceland-Worthington High School guitar department will present A Spring String Fling alumni jam, workshop and concert from 4-8 p.m. April 16 at the J.P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center.
Admission is free.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: Worthington special council, council chambers, 201 Stewart Ave.