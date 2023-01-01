Russell schools out through Wednesday
RUSSELL
Russell Independent Schools extended its holiday break because of a sprinkler system pipe burst at Russell Primary and Russell-McDowell Intermediate, the school announced.
School was originally set to resume on Jan. 2, but now the district will resume classes on Thursday, Jan. 5.
District officials said the water caused extensive damage in parts of both buildings. More time is needed for repairs. If even more time is required, the district will make another announcement this week.
MEETING
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Rowan County School Board, Rowan County Board of Education building.
Staff reports