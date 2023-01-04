Russell Schools out rest of week
RUSSELL
Russell Superintendent Dr. Sean Horne announced school is canceled for the remainder of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 9.
Horne said that last Wednesday evening, the industrial dehumidifier was delivered to Russell-McDowell and was in operation continuously through Monday evening. The unit has been moved to Russell Primary to assist the dehumidifying machines Russell has had in place there, according to Horne.
“Our maintenance and custodial staff are working diligently to clean and disinfect both schools,” Horne said.
Russell Schools have been out this week after a sprinkler system pipe burst in both the Russell Primary and Russell-McDowell schools.
Veterans benefits rep in Boyd
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building in Catlettsburg on Monday through Friday by appointment only, Hammond announced.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits.
This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For an appointment, call (606) 585-3833 to speak with your Veterans Benefits Field Representative.
MEETING
Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff reports