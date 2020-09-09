FLATWOODS
A Russell school cafeteria worker tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19, but meal service was not interrupted because of the diagnosis, Superintendent Sean Horne said.
The district reported the test outcome to the health department, which gave the OK to continue meals because of the length of time between the worker’s last shift and the diagnosis, he said.
The worker will self-quarantine until no longer contagious or unless a second test comes back negative, he said.
School meals were prepared and delivered Wednesday and today on schedule, he said.
Meals for all
kids in Carter
GRAYSON
Carter County schools will provide meals for all children in the county, not just public school students, according to school district food service director Sheila Bradshaw.
The meals are available to all children ages 1-18 under a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the district's summer food program, according to Bradshaw.
The waiver is in force until the end of December.
The meals will be delivered by school bus to regular school bus stops, Bradshaw said. The district already is delivering school meals to students while schools are in virtual-only status, and the extra meals will be added to each delivery.
Meals include breakfast and lunch and are delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each delivery provides sufficient food, mostly frozen, to prepare meals on the other days, she said.
Parents can call the district office at (606) 474-6696 to add their children to the meal plan.
Orthopedic surgeon now
seeing patients in Russell
Orthopedic surgeon Sinan Ozgur, M.D., is now seeing patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties — Russell Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 399 Diederich Blvd., Russell.
Dr. Ozgur specializes in shoulder, hand and elbow injuries; total and reverse shoulder replacement; shoulder revisions; arthroscopic rotator cuff repair; arthroscopic labral repair; trigger finger; carpal tunnel; and cubital tunnel. He also sees patients in Ashland and Prestonsburg. New patients are welcome and physician referrals are not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (606) 327-0036.
Stockpiling fescue
If you are thinking about stockpiling some fescue fields for winter grazing, now is the time to apply nitrogen to those fields. What makes this the perfect time to do it is the right time of year, plus do it now, before the rains from Laura hit us.
Since we will be getting that rain, you can use urea, which is unusual for our area this time of year. Apply about 60-80 pounds of nitrogen per acre right before the rain and it will dissolve into the ground and not volatilize into the air from the heat and sun. That would be about 150 lbs. of urea per acre. But it will yield a lot of early-mid winter grazing and save feeding hay early, possibly until after the new year starts.
For more information about stockpiling fescue, contact your local Extension Office. In Boyd County call 739-5184.
Ky. 1 closed Sept.
16 at Lost Creek
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will temporarily close Ky. 1 near Ky. 784 in Greenup County next Wednesday, Sept. 16, so contractors can safely install concrete beams for the Lost Creek bridge replacement project. Work on the $900,000 Bridging Kentucky project began in August, and includes rebuilding the old bridge — working one lane at a time — just south of the Ky. 784 intersection (mile point 1.1) by constructing a new, longer-lasting structure.
Currently, the Ky. 1 bridge over Lost Creek is one lane, controlled by temporary signals, but must be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, so a crane can set 35-ton concrete beams across the creek. There is not enough room to safely maintain traffic alongside the crane and beam-setting operations.
All through traffic using Ky. 1 between Greenup and Grayson or other destinations should reroute using U.S. 23, Ky. 67 (Industrial Parkway), and I-64. The Ky. 1 bridge will reopen to one-lane traffic after 5 p.m. Severe weather could postpone the work and road closure. Motorists should watch electronic message boards for updates.