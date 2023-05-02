Rummage, hot dog sale set
RUSH
The Kilgore Methodist Church Women will have a rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the church fellowship hall.
Proceeds will benefit mission projects.
The church is a quarter mile off U.S. 60 on Ky. 854.
Carter senior center plans sale
GRAYSON
The Carter County Senior Center will its monthly rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge in the back room of the building.
All proceeds will go toward the Activity Fund.
The center is at 200 North Hord St.
Greenup quilt show Saturday
WURTLAND
The Greenup County Quilt Guild will have a quilt show Saturday at the Greenup County Extension Office.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday; the show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Pickup will be at 5:30 p.m.
A variety of categories will be available for entry.
For more information, call (606) 585-8824 or email cowcountry63@hotmail.com.
Staff reports