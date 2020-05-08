Weather delays will keep Ky. 2 in Greenup County closed for another week as crews continue emergency slide repairs just east of the Little Sandy River bridge.
The roadway remains closed at milepoint 13.8 between Tortoise Street and Lea Acres Road. Crews expect it will take until Friday, May 15, to complete excavation and rebuilding the section of Ky. 2 there that’s slipping away with the embankment.
All thru traffic on Ky. 2 should detour using Ky. 3307 (Whetstone) or Ky. 1 to Ky. 1459, or seek alternate routes. Traffic should note that a previous slide on Ky. 1459 has created one-lane traffic along a portion of that highway. Repairs are pending.
All road work subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Memorial Day program called off
The Director of the Veterans Cemetery North East, U.S. Navy Veteran Frank S. Kees, announced that “Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of our veterans, families and all who support our veterans and our mission we will not be having a Memorial Day program this year. Thank you!”
The Veterans Cemetery North East can be reached at (606) 929-5354 or veterans.ky.gov.
Southland Bible graduation canceled
The Southland Bible Institute has canceled its May 16 graduation.
Registration for fall classes will open in August. For appointments to tour the college, contact Dr. Arnold Adams, the president, at (606) 928-5127.
MEETING
The City of Raceland council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and the city’s Facebook page for public viewing. Among items on the agenda is an interlocal agreement for the Raceland Police Department to work together with the Ashland Police Department.