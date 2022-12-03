Camp comedy continues
CANNONSBURG
The Cinema at Camp Landing featured a stand-up comedy show on Friday and will again today.
The show features Joe Deuce and special guest Rick Gene, a World Series of Comedy finalist.
The family-friendly show starts at 6:30 p.m. The adult show begins at 9 p.m.
Cost is $20 per ticket or $40 for four tickets.
Visit cinemacamplanding.com for more information.
Robotics, drone teams compete
HUNTINGTON
Student teams from across West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio will compete this Saturday and Sunday in robotics and drone events at Marshall University Aviation Maintenance Technology Program facilities at Huntington Tri-State Airport, according to a news release.
Sponsored by Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute, the competition will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.
On Saturday, 25 elementary and middle school teams will program and maneuver robots as they perform tasks on a specialized playing field. Students are competing to qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled for March 12, 2023, in Fairmont, West Virginia.
The aerial drone competition is set for Sunday, when 23 middle and high school teams will pilot their drones through obstacles while completing a series of tasks. Teams have a chance to advance to the world championships.
The events are made possible with the support of the NASA IV&V Education Resource Center, the West Virginia Robotics Alliance and the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium, according to the press release.
Revenue collections surge
CHARLESTON, W.Va
West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said.
Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday.
“Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations in an incredible way,” Justice said in a news release.
Severance tax collections continued to surge. Collections for the first five months of this fiscal year exceeded total severance tax collections for all of fiscal year 2021 by more than 2.3 times, the release said.
Personal income tax collections in November totaled $158.9 million, the release said. Collections exceeded the estimate by $109.7 million and prior year receipts by 14.9%.
Consumer sales tax collections of $153.2 million were $15.1 million above the estimate for November and 2.7% ahead of prior November collections, it said.
Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 2 of Boyd County, special meeting. Agenda: Discuss a rate increase based on Greenup County Environmental Commission raising treatment costs. The public is invited. The rate increase will take effect March 1.
Staff, wire reports