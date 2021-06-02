HITCHINS
Kentucky Department of Highway crews will replace drainage pipes along Ky. 1 in Carter County this week and next, requiring temporary road closures, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Beginning today, Huff Run Road at the Ky. 1 (milepoint 5) intersection south of Hitchins will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to replace a drainage pipe under Huff Run Road and for ditching work.
All Huff Run Road traffic should detour using Ky. 7 and Ky. 1444 during work hours. Traffic on Ky. 1 will be controlled by temporary signals. Motorists should expect delays.
Beginning Monday, Ky. 1 north of Pactolus (milepoint 13.5) will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to replace a drainage pipe underneath the highway.
All Ky. 1 traffic north of the work site or from Greenup County should detour using Ky. 2, Ky. 207, the AA Highway (Ky. 9) or the Industrial Parkway (Ky. 67) and I-64 to reach Grayson and destinations south on Ky. 1.
Electronic message boards are being used to communicate closure schedules.
Prayer rally set for June 29
IRONTON
The Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally 2021, hosted by Calvary Baptist Church, is set for Tuesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Calvary is at 824 S. 5th Street in Ironton.
C.J. Blevins, pastor of Jeanettes Creek Christian Baptist Church of Wheelersburg, will lead the service.
Rev. Tim Maddy, of LaGrange Free Will Baptist in Ironton, will bring the invocation.
The service will also feature music, pledges to the American and Christian flags, a military service/first responders prayer and prayers covering various important topics.
Several area religious leaders are on the schedule as speakers.