Work will start next week on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet improvements at two Ashland-area intersections to boost traffic flow and reduce crashes.
The improvements will take place at the Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) and Ky. 1093 (Country Club Drive) intersection in Greenup County and at Central Avenue and 23rd Street in downtown Ashland.
Beginning Tuesday, contractors will install lane separator posts on Diederich Boulevard as well as restripe travel and turning lanes where it intersects Ky. 1093 near Flatwoods. Work will also include upgraded traffic signals with retroreflective backplates, and other improvements.
The project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of crashes by restricting certain traffic movements off Diederich Boulevard, as well as improve visibility of pavement markings and signals.
Contractors will install additional signage and pavement markings to convert the two-way stop at Central and 23rd Street to a four-way stop intersection, and make other improvements, in Ashland.
The additional stop signs will help keep traffic flowing regularly in all directions and reduce traffic movement conflicts at the busy intersection near King’s Daughters Medical Center.
The project is being done by Central Seal Company under a $90,000 contract with the Transportation Cabinet through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). Additional state funds are being provided for the signal upgrades on Diederich Boulevard.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
KYTC awards $2.7M
U.S. 23 project
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded a $2.7 million highway improvement project to resurface more than 5 miles of U.S. 23 in northern Greenup County. Motorists should expect traffic impacts to start next week and continue through June.
On or around Thursday, contractors will begin paving operations on the four-lane Country Music Highway (U.S. 23) from Ohio River Road (Ky. 3116) to Siloam curve.
Crews will start laying new blacktop on the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Ohio River Road, just north of the AA Highway (Ky. 10) intersection, and work one lane at a time toward Siloam. Paving will then take place on U.S. 23’s southbound lanes, working from Siloam back toward Ohio River Road.
During paving, one lane of U.S. 23 will be closed where crews are working and speed limits will be reduced in work zones. Motorists should slow down to protect themselves and workers, and be mindful of increased traffic congestion and delays. Approximately 7,000 vehicles a day use the highway through the area.
The paving project is being done under a $2,660,830.55 low-bid contract awarded to Mountain Enterprises, Inc.
A second paving project will bring new blacktop to another 5 miles of U.S. 23 — from Siloam curve to the Portsmouth bridge — later this year.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 26 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Teri McKee.