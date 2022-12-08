Ribbon cuttings at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
Four businesses will celebrate their grand openings with Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Saturday at Camp Landing Entertainment District.
The ribbon cuttings will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning with Loco Fresh at 11.
The menu at Loco Fresh consists of creative fresh fruit cups.
Hillbilly Hibachi will open a location at Camp Landing at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Owners Adam Brown and Travis York are just a couple of country boys who cook their Japanese-inspired favorites without all the formalities and fancy moves, according to the press release.
At noon, Cowboys and Angels Western Wear — owned by Jason and Elisabeth Camp — will cut its ribbon. The boutique features boots, clothes, jewelry, work boots and more.
CB Bears will celebrate its opening at 12:30 p.m. It will offer stuffed animals you can customize by choosing their heart, sound and outfit.
Business to have open house
ASHLAND
Neuro Restorative will have an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. today at its new location at 5850 U.S. 60 Suites B through D.
The open house will give community members to tour the brain injury rehab expansion. Refreshments will be served.
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Special site-based, decision-making council meeting, Cannonsburg Elementary School, principal’s office.
Staff reports