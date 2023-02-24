Retired teachers to meet
ASHLAND
The spring meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will be March 2 at the Ashland Elks Lodge at Carter Avenue and 9th Street.
Doors will open at 11 a.m.; the meeting will begin at 11:30.
The baked steak/chicken luncheon will cost $15 per person. A slate of almost all new officers is to be announced and discussed. All attendees are asked to bring cleaning products, both personal and household, to be donated to Clean Start.
To register, call (606) 922-6702 or email rlfraley@roadrunner.com before Feb. 27.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 22 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Woman sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va.
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. She pleaded guilty last year to lying on a certification form that she was the buyer when she knew she was purchasing the semi-automatic rifle for Richie Holcomb. Clodfelter admitted giving Holcomb the rifle the day of the purchase in November 2021.
Clodfelter also knew that Holcomb was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony unlawful wounding conviction in 2014. Holcomb gave Clodfelter money to buy the gun, according to court records.
Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area last June. Holcomb, 36, was also fatally shot.
Staff, wire reports