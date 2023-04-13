Retired teachers to host meeting
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will host an informal meeting for those entering into retirement from the Ashland, Fairview and Boyd County school systems.
The meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Summit branch of the Boyd County Public Library on U.S. 60.
Dora Moore, retirement specialist with the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, will provide the information needed for those considering retirement this year or thinking about it for the near future. She will also field questions.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 12 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Cecelia Freeman; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
• Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m.: Boyd County EMS Board, 2758 Greenup Ave., Ashland.
Staff reports