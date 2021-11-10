FLATWOODS
The 2021 Kiwanis Reindeer Run will be a live in-person event conducted simultaneously with the club’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Russell High School/Middle School.
The Reindeer Run, a 5K run/walk, will start and finish in the parking area adjacent to Henry R. Evans Stadium. The Breakfast with Santa will be in the Russell Middle School cafeteria.
Both events are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, which has sponsored Run By The River for the past 44 years. The Reindeer Run launched in 2020 as a virtual race because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reindeer Run will relaunch as a live fun run, with a starting time of 8:30 a.m. It will start on Red Devil Lane then use the sidewalk that circles the school and adjoining property back to the starting point.
Runners will travel from Red Devil Lane to Diederich Boulevard, to Kenwood Drive, then to Gesling Road, to Ky. 750, to Ky. 1172 and back to the school parking area and the middle school cafeteria where Breakfast With Santa will take place.
Pre-registration for the run is under way at tristateracer.com. Cost is $25 for all ages. Registered runners will receive a long-sleeve shirt with the run logo, a special Reindeer Run Christmas ornament and a ticket to attend the post-run pancake breakfast.
Day-of-race registration will open at 7 a.m. and the cost will be the same. Shirts and Christmas ornaments will be mailed to runners about a week after the event.
Runners are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. A gift card will be awarded to the best costumes.
Santa will start the run at 8:30 using his sleigh bells.
The breakfast will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, served with sausage and milk, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12 $4. Children 3 and under are free.
Funds raised through these events will be used for Kiwanis youth projects, including a donation to the Russell FOP Lodge for its annual Shop With A Cop program, scholarships for Key Club students at Russell and Raceland High School, the Greenup Library Summer Reading Program, and unrestricted funds for the Youth Services Centers at Greenup, Raceland and Russell school systems to provide students with whatever they need to help with their education.
Kentucky Career Center
temporarily closing
ASHLAND
The Kentucky Career Center regional office in Ashland announced Tuesday that it is temporarily closing as a result of unexpected building maintenance issues at the facility.
Unemployment insurance claimants with scheduled in-person appointments should note that all appointments will be conducted indefinitely by phone. Claimants are advised to keep their phones turned on and monitor their phone at the time of their scheduled appointment to not miss a phone call from a UI representative, according to a press release.
Those needing immediate career, training or job search assistance can travel to any regional career center for assistance. The closest regional KCC is located at 1225 U.S. 60W, Suite 106, in Morehead.
Health Department
closed today
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day. The facility will reopen Friday at 7:30 a.m.
Children COVID
vaccine clinic Saturday
RUSSELL
King’s Daughters will be providing vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the King’s Daughters Pavilion (2000 Ashland Road, Russell). Appointments are required and can be made by calling (606) 408-COVD (2683). This number is staffed 24/7.
The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11 years of age. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can provide consent for vaccination.
Marine Corps
birthday celebrated
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO
The United States Marine Corps turned 246 years old on Wednesday — it dates back to 1775, just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball will celebrate No. 246 today at 5 p.m.
The MGM Detachment of the Marine Corps League is hosting the event, which will take place at the Quality Inn in Gallipolis, Ohio (577 St. Rt. 7 North, Gallipolis). Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., an hour after doors open.
The group will honor Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” WIlliams. Williams won’t be able to attend, but his grandson Brent Casey and his wife will represent Williams at the event.
Turkey dinner
at OldSteam
WURTLAND
OldSteam Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary will have its turkey dinner on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
Dinner consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, roll and dessert. Cost is $7. Deliveries will be available for those who call Friday evening or Saturday morning by 9 a.m. Call 834-8400 or 922-8030.
The church is at 2664 St. Rt. 503 in Wurtland.
Traffic safety
checkpoints
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Boyd County throughout the holiday season.
Officers use these checkpoints as a valuable tool to promote the safety and well-being of the public while it provides police with visibility and interaction with the community.