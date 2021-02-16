RUSSELL
The Governor's Cup high school regional competition, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed because of weather, according to Russell High School academic team coach Kirk Barnett.
The competition now was then scheduled to take place Tuesday and today. Continuing bad weather is pushing the event back again.
Kentucky Association for Academic Competition rules allow postponement for a day at a time only. The competition is being conducted completely online this year, however some schools and students are without power and internet access.
Build-A-Bed kits ongoing
ASHLAND
The second annual silent auction to raise money for bedtime kits for Ashland Build-A-Bed is ongoing through Feb. 21.
Sponsored by the Boyd County High School Key Club, the Key to Sweet Dreams bedtime kits auction will include more than $4500 worth of gift certificates and merchandise from 60 local businesses, including Rapid Fire Pizza, Penn Station, Rural King, Second Hand Rose, U.S. Nails and CVS Pharmacy, Wilma's Dress Shop, Caitlin Navarre, makeup artists and others.
Visit tinyurl.com/BCHS-auction or access via Christina Jordan's Facebook page.
Cabell COO named
HUNTINGTON
Tim Martin, MBA, RT(R), ARRT, ASRT, has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH), Mountain Health Network announced on Monday.
In the COO position, Martin will lead the operational activities of CHH and serve on the MHN senior team. Martin will do the following: work with the Academic Medical Center; help drive the operational goals for CHH; ensure compliance with regulatory agencies and accrediting bodies is maintained; oversee hospital properties and construction; collaborate with staff, medical and dental staff and the community; and work with Mountain Health and St. Mary’s leadership to advance the Mission and Vision of MHN.
Martin has held a number of leadership roles with CHH over his nearly 14-year tenure. He began with CHH as the Director of Radiology from 2005-10, then he returned to CHH in 2012 and served as the Executive Director of Ancillary & Support Services and as Director of Radiology. In 2013, Martin was named Vice President of Ancillary & Support Services then assumed additional responsibilities as the Vice President of Hospital Operations and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2017.
Martin grew up in Prestonsburg, received his associate degree in radiology from Morehead State University, his bachelor’s degree in health administration from Grand Canyon College and his master of business administration degree from the University of Charleston. Martin and his wife, Leslie, have two sons: Brady and Ian.