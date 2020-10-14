HUNTINGTON
The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is seeking individuals to volunteer to help those impacted by disaster.
Several volunteer orientation briefings will be offered in the coming weeks.
There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts, including staffing shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory and information collection. There also are virtual volunteer opportunities.
For more information, call (304) 400-1758. The local office is at 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Alzheimer’s sessions scheduled
ASHLAND
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several sessions.
• “Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia, Part one and two” is an interactive, online program to be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Oct 20 and 27.
• “Dementia Care: How to Receive and Provide Quality Care for your Loved One” will be offered via telephone at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
• FIVCO Area Caregiver Support Group for Caregivers who have a Loved One in a Care Facility will be at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia’ will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 via telephone and online.
To register for any of the sessions, call (800) 272-3900.
Zulu War presentation today
ASHLAND
The Eastern Kentucky Military History group and Bob Long will present a program on the Zulu War of 1879. The presentation will include the history leading up to the war and the three battles that decided the conflict.
The program will take place at the Beech Street Christian Church at 1672 Beech Street in Ashland. The program is set for today at 6:30 p.m.
Entering from Beech Street, drive toward the back of the parking lot toward the right to find the meeting place.
MEETINGS
Today
3 p.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
5:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Education will have a special meeting, which will include an executive session.
Friday
6 p.m. — The Boyd County Election Board will meet to scan ballots on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Boyd County Clerk’s Office in Catlettsburg.