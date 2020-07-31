ASHLAND
The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood and blood products to King’s Daughters, is seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. This plasma is a component of blood that may provide antibodies to fight the virus.
KBC was the first community blood center to collect plasma from a recovered COVID‐19 patient after the FDA approved the experimental treatment for critically ill patients on March 26. Since that time, KBC has assisted numerous hospital partners with the plasma collection and to date has collected more than 120 donations of convalescent plasma for Kentucky patients.
As the virus continues to persist, hospitals are continuing to utilize the plasma in treatments, and the usage is rising daily. To date, more than 370 doses of plasma has been sent to Kentucky hospitals to treat patients.
KBC has established an online registry form at kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in being a donor. KBC encourages individuals who either had a positive COVID‐19 test or have tested positive for COVID antibodies to complete the registry questionnaire. Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test. A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.
The donor will complete the blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation itself takes less than an hour. At this time, donations are being collected in the Lexington area. However, if enough people from the Ashland area show interest, it may be possible to bring a mobile donation unit.
For more information on convalescent plasma donation, contact KBC at (859) 276-2534.
Newest technology in
total knee replacement
PORTSMOUTH
King’s Daughters Ohio is now offering total knee replacements using Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted Mako System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.
Through CT-based 3D modeling, orthopedic surgeon Gerry Trinidad, M.D., uses the Mako Total Knee application to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and unique anatomy. During surgery, he can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while controlling the robotic arm to perform the procedure.
“The Mako System is a true game changer in joint replacement surgery,” said Trinidad.
Using the system, the surgeon is able to make more precise incisions, helping to preserve healthy bone and protect soft tissue and ligaments. This leads to improved outcomes and, potentially, longer-lasting knee replacements.
Call (740) 351-0980 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Trinidad.
MEETING
The Raceland-Worthington Independent School District will have a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the district’s Board Central office, at 100 Rams Blvd., Raceland, KY, to take any comments on the district facilities plan.