Readifest scheduled
ASHLAND
Boyd County Schools’ 30th annual Readifest will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 16 at Boyd County High School, 14375 Lions Lane.
Those 18 and younger will receive a free meal. Door prizes will be awarded.
To be eligible, students must be registered in the Boyd County School System.
For more information, call (606) 739-5344, 928-1435 or 928-7008.
Taco Fest set for Tri-State
HUNTINGTON
Restaurants in Huntington will participate in the first Taco Fest from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Harris Riverfront Park.
Games, competitions and music will be included.
Red Cross seeks donations
HUNTINGTON
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross is seeking blood donors and offering incentives.
The Red Cross is teaming with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood shortage. All who donate through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
The Red Cross is in need of type O negative, type O positive and type B negative. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Amendment clears in Ohio
COLUMBUS
A proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion made Ohio’s fall ballot Tuesday, setting up what promises to be a volatile and expensive fight rife with emotional messaging and competing factual claims.
The ballot measure would establish “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” with “reasonable limits.” In language similar to a constitutional amendment that Michigan voters approved last November, it would require restrictions imposed past a fetus’ viability outside the womb, which is typically around the 24th week of pregnancy and was the standard under Roe v. Wade, to be based on evidence of patient health and safety benefits.
Staff, wire reports