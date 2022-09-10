Raven Cares awarded $500,000 grant
MOREHEAD
Raven Cares, Inc. has been awarded $500,000.00 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to establish a re-entry program that will stabilize those who have completed a substance use rehabilitation program.
The re-entry program Project Point will create a recovery ecosystem that provides wrap-around services, including housing, mental health treatment, case management, relapse prevention tools, transportation, job training and placement and life-skills classes to families in Rowan County.
The project is made possible by partnership with the Morehead State Adult Learning Center, Kentucky Career Center, Maysville Community and Technical College, St. Claire HealthCare, Stock Yards Bank, Kentucky Chamber Foundation, City of Morehead and Rowan County Fiscal Court.
The award is part of a recently announced $12 million package through ARC’s INSPIRE Initiative, which addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments that strengthen services in the recovery ecosystem and help facilitate workforce entry and re-entry.
“I commend Raven Cares, Inc. for their work supporting the recovery ecosystem in Appalchian. They are integral to bringing our INSPIRE projects to life,” ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin said. “Raven Cares, Inc. is a great asset in our efforts to address the region’s substance use disorder crisis, and I look forward to seeing how they will help build a strong recovery ecosystem and a stronger workforce for the opportunities of tomorrow.”
“We are grateful to the Appalachian Regional Commission for their support of Project Point,”John David Elam, Raven Cares’ board president, said. “ This project removes barriers that individuals in recovery often face and sets them up for success in meaningful long term employment. This project benefits our communities, our local businesses, and most importantly — it rebuilds families in the Appalachian region.”
Project Point is based on the idea that an individual will reach a “point” where they must decide which direction they want to take their recovery. Individuals electing to be part of Project Point are making the choice to excel in their recovery and to engage themselves in the community.
For more information, call General Counsel Ashley Adkins at (606) -356-2157.
UK professor arrested on incest charge
LEXINGTON
Police have arrested the chair of the University of Kentucky’s communications department on charges of incest, sexual abuse of a person under 12 and sodomy.
Kevin Real, a UK professor of communication, was arrested Thursday by the Lexington Police Department, the Herald Leader reported.
Real allegedly sexually abused the victim when they were six, and again in July, an arrest citation said.
He has been placed on administrative leave from the university, spokesman Jay Blanton said Friday. “The university is aware of this issue and takes it very seriously,” Blanton said. “Professor Real is on administrative leave and not on campus at this time.
Real, 65, has worked at UK for 20 years. A receipt for bail bonds totaling $15,000 was posted in his court file Friday. He has a preliminary hearing in October.
Staff, wire reports