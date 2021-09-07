ASHLAND
Rapid Fired Pizza has been named September Business of the Month by Ashland Alliance, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Office for Greenup and Boyd Counties.
Rapid Fired Pizza, at 850 Central Ave. in Ashland, is the Tri-State’s first and only fast, casual pizza restaurant, providing a made-to-order pizza cooked in 180 seconds.
The eatery also is involved with many local organizations, assisting with everything from fundraisers to supporting local high sports teams. The restaurant’s support also includes new business in the area, such as a recent giveaway for The Nest Day Spa in Russell.
Matt Warnock, owner of Rapid Fired Pizza, said future plans include expansion.
"We are looking at several local spots to expand the brand," he said.
In celebration of being named Business of the Month, Rapid Fired will offer special deals for September, which will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook pages.
Lobster Fest
moved to Nov. 14
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor's 14th annual Lobster Fest will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Bellefonte Country Club.
The event, originally scheduled for August, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Please mark your calendars for this makeup date and know we will do all we can to host a fun and safe party,” said Susan Fried, past president of Safe Harbor’s board. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reschedule the Bad Habits Band as they had a previous engagement, so we will be dancing to the music of DJJimSchmidt.”
If the event must be canceled in November, options will include donating the sponsorship or payment to SafeHarbor; leaving the sponsorship, payment and reservation with Safe Harbor and put toward next year’s Lobster Fest, which is planned for Aug.13,2022; or asking for a refund, in which case Safe Harbor will be happy to return.
If Nov. 13 is an inconvenient date, supporters may ask for a refund by calling BethLunsfordorTiffanie Bucknerat (606) 329-9304.