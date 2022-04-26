RUSSELL
Railroad Days will be June 24 and 25 on Ferry Street.
Country/bluegrass night will be Friday, starting at 4 p.m., with Ned Crisp and Bottomline, Terry Hall, Hammertowne and John Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends performing.
On Saturday, Music will begin at noon, with Casey Hensley, Jonathan Cox, The Sugarbeats, Clifton Ross, Larry Pancake, Shelby Lore, Emmy Davis and Holly Forbes.
In addition to musical acts, the event will offer a children’s circus and family area on Bellefonte Street.
‘Bad Guys’ to be
shown today
CANNONSBURG
The Cinema at Camp Landing will offer a special showing of the new animated movie “The Bad Guys” at 4:45 p.m. today.
During the movie, the lights will be up and the sound will be down to make families more comfortable, especially families with young children or anyone with sensory issues.
For more information, visit the Cinema Camp Landing Facebook or Instagram pages.
Hospice seeking
volunteers
ASHLAND
Community Hospice will offer a two-day Volunteer Orientation training session from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mauy 17 and 18 at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in serving evenings and weekends as a greeter/receptionist at the Care Center.
Also needed are those who can provide short, in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and staffing of the hospitality cart at the Care Center.
Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist and must complete the required training to be certified. The CDC guidelines require COVID-19 vaccinations for all health-care volunteers.
Space is limited to allow for social distancing.
For more information, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at (606) 329-1890.
MEETINGS
Today
8:30 a.m. — Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors, John and Pat Stewart Board Room at College Drive Campus.
2:30 p.m. — Boyd County EMS quarterly board meeting.