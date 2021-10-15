MOREHEAD
“The Radio Play Disaster” by Don Zolidis will be presented at the Rowan County Arts Center on two weekends — Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 — at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
George David McKee, a Fleming County native, is the director of the Morehead Theatre Guild’s upcoming play, which is a comedy.
“”We need laughter!” McKee said.
The play is about a group of actors trying to put on a radio show called “Battle of the Planets.”
Tickets for anyone ages 5 and up are available by calling the Rowan County Arts Center at (606) 783-9857 or by visiting moreheadtheatre.org. Masks are required in the theatre.
Socktober blood drive
coming up
GRAYSON
A blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at King’s Daughters Family Care Center at 100 Bellefonte Drive in Grayson.
Donors at the drive listed will receive limited-edition KBC (Kentucky Blood Center) socks.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
MEETING
Monday
6 p.m.: Boyd County Democratic Women’s Club, Bella Fonte Restaurant on Carter Avenue, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins guest speaker.
6:30 p.m.: Catlettsburg Planning and Zoning Committee, work session, Russell Compton Civic Center. Public is welcome; wear a mask.
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting, Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.