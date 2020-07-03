RACELAND
Race Days lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the community center.
The meal, available for pickup or delivery, consists of two pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, cookie and a drink for $7.
For delivery, call (606) 585-8087.
Proceeds to toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
Kroger COVID-19 test kits OK’d
ROANOKE
Kroger Health, the health-care division of The Kroger Co., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.
Kroger Health’s COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will be available to frontline associates across Kroger’s Family of Companies, based on medical need, beginning this week.
In partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, a full-service clinical laboratory in Covington, Kroger Health plans to rapidly expand the availability of the home collection kits to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks, with a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.
The home collection is performed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional via a telehealth two-way chat.
Patients will be provided access to a website where they will answer screening questions, input their organization’s benefit code and an individual code, like an employee ID, and complete a clinical assessment. If a patient qualifies, a health-care professional will issue a prescription and the home collection kit is shipped to their home within 24-48 hours.
The home collection kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials for return shipment of the sample to the laboratory.
The patient will overnight the sample to the laboratory for processing, which on average will take 24 to 48 hours.
If test results are negative for an active infection, results are released to the patient’s electronic medical record portal. Alternatively, patients may be called if they do not consent to use of the portal. For a patient whose test result is positive, a health-care professional will contact them via phone to provide a recommended course of care.
Test results will only be accessible to the patient and only shared with their organization if the patient authorizes the release of his or her results. All results are reported to government health agencies as required by law.
Kentucky is one of the states in which the Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will initially be available. Additional states will be added in the coming weeks.
Mobile food pantry in Greenup
Helping Hands of Greenup County and the Facing Hunger Foodbank of Huntington will be hosting a mobile food pantry for Greenup County residents.
The pantry will be on Thursday, July 23, at the Greenup County Fairgrounds, at 1538 East Main Street in Greenup. Distribution will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until all of the food has been handed out. Clients should bring verification of Greenup County residency, such as a photo ID or utility bill. For more information, call (606) 473-6916.
MEETINGS
Thursday
9 a.m. — Special Russell Primary School site-based, decision-making council, at the school.