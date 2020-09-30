RACELAND
The Race Days lunch for Friday will be two hot dogs, chips and a drink for $5. It will be available for pick up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
Support group for caregivers
The FIVCO Area Caregiver Support Group will meet virtually or by phone on Oct. 22 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 1-800-272-3900 to register. The program is provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
A support group provides a safe, supportive environment to allow family members, friends, caregivers and other interested individuals to meet regularly for mutual support and to exchange coping skills with one another in matters relating to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, according to an Alzheimer’s Association press release.
MEETING
Today
A called board meeting of the Greenup Joint Sewer Agency is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Greenup County Health Department at 806 Seaton Ave. in Greenup. The meeting will be available to board members via Go-To-Meeting. Contact Chris Crum at the health department at (606) 473-9838 for the access code.