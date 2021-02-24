RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be barbecue, cole slaw, chips and a drink for $6. It will be available for pick-up at the Raceland Community Center from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. or have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087. The barbecue will also be available by the pound for $6 and cole slaw for $2.
Conference sessions announced
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern will host a three-day virtual conference to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities.
The Envision Access Conference will be March 3-5. There is no cost to attend. Registration is required at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/eac
The conference’s goal is to help to foster working relationships between guidance counselors, interventions specialists, higher education accessibility/disability services administrators and other professions who work with students with disabilities, and to learn best practices related to students with disabilities.
Sessions are scheduled for Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Thursday from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
For more information about the conference, visit the EAC webpage or contact Dr. Teresa McKenzie, OHIO Southern Accessibility Services Coordinator and Veteran Services Coordinator at 740.547.3875 or mckenzt1@ohio.edu.
ACTC to bring laughter to its own
ASHLAND
Student Activities at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) announced a free comedy show for students, faculty and staff.
The comedy show, hosted by Southcentral Community and Technical College, is set for March 2 at 7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.
Orlando Baxter, a former high school teacher turned star comedian, will perform.
Orlando Currie, Student Activities Coordinator at ACTC, said the idea was brought up during a meeting of all the student activities coordinators in the 16-college system, and Currie thought this event would be a great way for all of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) colleges to work together.
“They say laughter is the best medicine. One thing I love about comedy is that it can bring so many different races, genders and personalities together to enjoy and interact with one another,” Currie said. “To see all the different KCTCS students, faculty and staff come together for one event that day will be the satisfaction for me.
“Despite everything that has happened in the last year, we will rise, because they can't stop the community in the college.”
This show is exclusive for KCTCS students, faculty and staff and registration is required to attend. Register by visiting https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/baxter/.