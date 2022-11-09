Hearing on OLBH site plans
RUSSELL
The Greenup County Joint Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at the Russell City Building on Thursday at 6 p.m.
According to the sign at 1000 St. Christopher Drive — the former site of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital — the hearing is about subdividing property into three parcels.
The Russell City Building is at 410 Ferry Street.
Contact the planning commission at (606) 836-6666 for more information.
Ribbon cutting at mall Friday
ASHLAND
The Ashland Alliance announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new business on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Bubbles n Sweets will have its ribbon cutting on Friday at the Ashland Town Center.
According to its Facebook page, the business will feature a wide variety of Boba teas and specialty drinks. Contact 606-420-4200 for more information.
